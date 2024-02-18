Prudential PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 479.6% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.79.

Welltower Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $93.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 145.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 381.26%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.