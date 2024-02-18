Prudential PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 479.6% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.79.
Welltower Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Welltower stock opened at $93.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 145.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 381.26%.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Articles
