Prudential PLC Invests $2.84 Million in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,022,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,773,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 51,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

FTCS stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $69.70 and a twelve month high of $82.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.16.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

