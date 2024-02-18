Prudential PLC Lowers Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,640 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,246 shares of company stock worth $1,655,387. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AKAM opened at $109.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

