Prudential PLC Lowers Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $794.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $792.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $717.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 54.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,474 shares of company stock worth $17,275,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

