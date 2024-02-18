Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,861 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 58.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 36.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Airbnb by 101.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $152.51 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $158.27. The stock has a market cap of $98.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,489,286 shares of company stock worth $206,493,589 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.