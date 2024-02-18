Prudential PLC Purchases 14,716 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Prudential PLC grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 352.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IDEX by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $226,556,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in IDEX by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after acquiring an additional 306,008 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 149.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 412,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,869,000 after acquiring an additional 247,404 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new position in IDEX in the third quarter worth about $31,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX opened at $227.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $231.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

IEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

