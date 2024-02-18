Prudential PLC Purchases 14,716 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 352.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,716 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 3.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $227.47 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $231.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.97.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

