Prudential PLC Purchases 2,277 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 180.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total transaction of $1,397,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,101 shares of company stock worth $16,104,234. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,282.06 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $650.00 and a 1-year high of $1,336.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,209.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,024.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

