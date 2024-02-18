Prudential PLC Purchases 6,062 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Prudential PLC increased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 455,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $849,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of PTC by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of PTC by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,850 shares of company stock valued at $12,356,346. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $178.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.90. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $115.44 and a one year high of $185.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

