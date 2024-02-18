Prudential PLC Purchases 7,003 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674,139 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23,935.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,423,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401,198 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,033,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,168,575,000 after buying an additional 4,089,978 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,324,000 after buying an additional 3,687,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,658 shares during the last quarter.

EWJ stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $67.94.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

