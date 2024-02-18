Prudential PLC Purchases 8,000 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

IWF stock opened at $325.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.96. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $330.56. The firm has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

