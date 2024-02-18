Prudential PLC Reduces Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Prudential PLC cut its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,701 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,328 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,882,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,639,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,391,507,000 after purchasing an additional 368,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,475,545 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,198,821,000 after buying an additional 197,796 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $113.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $136.79.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

