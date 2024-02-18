Prudential PLC Reduces Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 64,216 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $493,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in General Motors by 80.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 1,257.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after buying an additional 2,194,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 315.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,476,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $95,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,835 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in General Motors by 726.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,095,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $38.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

