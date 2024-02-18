Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Synopsys by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after purchasing an additional 836,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2,262.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 757,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 725,274 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS opened at $552.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $533.01 and its 200 day moving average is $496.70. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.97 and a fifty-two week high of $582.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

