Prudential PLC Sells 1,211 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,701 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EOG Resources Stock Down 0.6 %
EOG Resources stock opened at $113.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.50. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $136.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources
EOG Resources Company Profile
EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EOG Resources
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.