Prudential PLC Sells 1,211 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,701 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $113.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.50. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $136.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

