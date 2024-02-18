Prudential PLC Sells 1,453 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 10.38% of Kellanova worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Kellanova by 902.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Kellanova by 491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $4,192,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,320,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,438,403.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 778,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,131,812. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.93.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

