Prudential PLC Sells 26,981 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,981 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 33.3% in the first quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $81.32.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,962.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,760 shares of company stock worth $2,731,159. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.