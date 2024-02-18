Prudential PLC Sells 280 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $333.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.92. The stock has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $338.68.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.