Prudential PLC Sells 280 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VUG opened at $333.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $338.68.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

