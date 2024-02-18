Prudential PLC Sells 3,030 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on XEL. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

