Prudential PLC Sells 3,030 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,426,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,600,000 after buying an additional 137,356 shares during the period. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 308,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

