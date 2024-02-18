Prudential PLC Sells 32,034 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,034 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $292,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 195.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 145,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,609,000 after purchasing an additional 96,220 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 169,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $139.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.80. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

