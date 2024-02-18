Prudential PLC Sells 40,644 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,644 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXC. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $34.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

