Prudential PLC Sells 6,200 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.18% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 2,002.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKG stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

