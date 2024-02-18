Prudential PLC Sells 666 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 49.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $15,170,525. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSA opened at $281.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.33.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

