Prudential PLC Sells 80,477 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,477 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

