Prudential PLC Sells 94,596 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 94,596 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTO shares. Bank of America downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

NYSE ZTO opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.24. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of -0.07.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

