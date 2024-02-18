Prudential PLC Sells 9,946 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,946 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $287.66 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $291.51. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.01 and its 200 day moving average is $270.06.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.22.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

