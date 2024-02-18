PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PTC

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,850 shares of company stock valued at $12,356,346. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

PTC Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $178.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.44 and a 1-year high of $185.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.90.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

