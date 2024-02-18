Public Storage (PSA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Public Storage to post earnings of $4.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $281.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.33.

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $15,170,525. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

