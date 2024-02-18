Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issued By Zacks Research

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adobe in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the software company will post earnings of $3.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $14.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adobe’s FY2026 earnings at $18.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $546.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $601.97 and a 200 day moving average of $569.45. The company has a market cap of $247.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

