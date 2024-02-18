Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Issued By William Blair

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Arista Networks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair analyst S. Naji anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANET. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

NYSE ANET opened at $261.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.49. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $131.68 and a 12-month high of $292.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $433,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,507,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $433,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,507,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total transaction of $610,250.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,812 shares of company stock valued at $45,220,438 in the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

