Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Aspen Aerogels in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the construction company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ASPN opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.27. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $18.12.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

