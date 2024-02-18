Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.23 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BIIB. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $379.00 to $364.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.13.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $219.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Biogen has a 1 year low of $217.53 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.14.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Biogen by 936.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,883,000 after buying an additional 593,158 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Biogen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 36,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

