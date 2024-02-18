Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Vecima Networks Inc. Issued By B. Riley (TSE:VCM)

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2024

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCMFree Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vecima Networks in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Vecima Networks Trading Down 3.0 %

TSE:VCM opened at C$16.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$400.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. Vecima Networks has a 52-week low of C$14.50 and a 52-week high of C$23.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.68.

Vecima Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.