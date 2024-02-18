Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Vecima Networks Inc. Issued By B. Riley (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vecima Networks in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.
Vecima Networks Trading Down 3.0 %
TSE:VCM opened at C$16.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$400.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. Vecima Networks has a 52-week low of C$14.50 and a 52-week high of C$23.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.68.
Vecima Networks Company Profile
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
