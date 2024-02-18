Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Dream Industrial REIT Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Dream Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Dream Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$8.08 and a 1 year high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

About Dream Industrial REIT

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

