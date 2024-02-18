Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for International Paper (NYSE:IP) Issued By Zacks Research

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for International Paper in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in International Paper by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

