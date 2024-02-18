Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.77.

CFR opened at $108.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.24 and a 200 day moving average of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

