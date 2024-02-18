Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ecolab in a report released on Tuesday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ECL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECL

Ecolab Stock Down 0.5 %

ECL opened at $215.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $153.87 and a 52 week high of $221.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.15.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 3.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.