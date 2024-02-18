Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Boosted by Analyst

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federated Hermes in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Federated Hermes’ current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

FHI stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.56. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $60,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,557.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $3,199,668.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 289,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $60,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,557.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

