Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Boosted by Roth Capital

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the company will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Molson Coors Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $62.15 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.32 and a one year high of $70.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,757 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,741,000 after acquiring an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 76.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

