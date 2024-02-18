Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Novartis AG Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Novartis in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Novartis’ current full-year earnings is $7.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

NVS has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $100.19 on Friday. Novartis has a 1 year low of $79.98 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Novartis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after buying an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Novartis by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,414,000 after buying an additional 83,672 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after buying an additional 193,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

