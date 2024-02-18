Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Organigram Holdings Inc. Decreased by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Organigram in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$46.04 million for the quarter. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 153.80%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OGI. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Organigram from C$2.00 to C$2.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Organigram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Organigram from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Organigram Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:OGI opened at C$2.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$274.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. Organigram has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$4.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.94.

About Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

