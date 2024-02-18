Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Organigram Holdings Inc. Decreased by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:OGI)

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2024

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGIFree Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Organigram in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Organigram (TSE:OGIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$46.04 million for the quarter. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 153.80%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OGI. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Organigram from C$2.00 to C$2.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Organigram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Organigram from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Organigram

Organigram Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:OGI opened at C$2.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$274.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. Organigram has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$4.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.94.

About Organigram

(Get Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Organigram (TSE:OGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.