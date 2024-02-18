Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issued By Zacks Research

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Lam Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $6.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.49. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $28.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q4 2024 earnings at $7.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $8.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $8.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $33.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $9.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $9.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $38.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $926.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $804.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $710.02. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $467.02 and a 52 week high of $955.99. The stock has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.33, for a total value of $1,306,868.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,699,931.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,714 shares of company stock valued at $20,871,781. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

