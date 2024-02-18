Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Lowered by Analyst

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Airbnb in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Airbnb Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $152.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $158.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Airbnb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 207,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Airbnb by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $8,794,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 473,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,444,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,310,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $8,794,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 473,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,444,033.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,489,286 shares of company stock worth $206,493,589 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

