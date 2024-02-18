Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now expects that the technology company will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $7.28 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS.

GNRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Generac

Generac Price Performance

GNRC stock opened at $117.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.27. Generac has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.29 and its 200 day moving average is $113.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,561,441.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.