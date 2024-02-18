Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Clorox Company Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clorox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clorox’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

CLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Shares of CLX opened at $151.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Clorox has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.22 and a 200-day moving average of $141.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth $25,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

