Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Wag! Group Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:PET)

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wag! Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Wag! Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

NASDAQ PET opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90. Wag! Group has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $2.80.

In other Wag! Group news, major shareholder John P. Szabo, Jr. acquired 81,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $144,272.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,050,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder John P. Szabo, Jr. purchased 81,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $144,272.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,050,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam Storm sold 48,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $106,086.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,120,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,466,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 280,478 shares of company stock valued at $541,977 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wag! Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 492,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wag! Group by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Wag! Group by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Wag! Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wag! Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

