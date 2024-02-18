Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at $377,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

Qorvo stock opened at $112.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $114.97.

In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,961 shares of company stock worth $1,419,312. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

