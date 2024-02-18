Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quad/Graphics Stock Up 18.6 %

Shares of QUAD opened at $6.50 on Friday. Quad/Graphics has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16.

Quad/Graphics Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Quad/Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Quad/Graphics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUAD. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 667.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 36,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,756,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 131,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 625,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

